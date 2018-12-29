EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

EOG Resources stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

In other news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $291,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,863.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 28,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,060 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

