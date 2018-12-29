Equifax Inc. (EFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Equifax posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.51 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Equifax from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.80.

EFX stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Equifax has a 52 week low of $88.68 and a 52 week high of $138.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Equifax by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Equifax by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Equifax by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

