Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Director Salvatore Correnti Acquires 320 Shares of Stock

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Director Salvatore Correnti acquired 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.81 per share, with a total value of $40,579.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,579.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.13. 40,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.37. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $106.63 and a one year high of $147.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $612.13 million during the quarter. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 11.69%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is 85.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,847,000 after purchasing an additional 40,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,390,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,847,000 after purchasing an additional 40,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,075,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,435,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ERIE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

