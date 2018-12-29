E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

In other news, insider Brent Simonich acquired 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,064.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,995. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rodger A. Lawson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.27 per share, with a total value of $512,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,222.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,154 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 743,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,444,000 after purchasing an additional 236,600 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $647,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 788,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,247,000 after buying an additional 52,756 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

ETFC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.53. 2,652,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,655. E*TRADE Financial has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

