Eurocash (EUSHF) and Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Financial Contrast

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) and Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eurocash and Smart & Final Stores’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eurocash N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Smart & Final Stores $4.57 billion 0.08 -$138.91 million $0.34 14.41

Eurocash has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smart & Final Stores.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of Smart & Final Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Smart & Final Stores shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eurocash and Smart & Final Stores, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurocash 0 1 0 0 2.00 Smart & Final Stores 1 5 0 0 1.83

Smart & Final Stores has a consensus target price of $6.92, indicating a potential upside of 41.16%. Given Smart & Final Stores’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smart & Final Stores is more favorable than Eurocash.

Profitability

This table compares Eurocash and Smart & Final Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurocash N/A N/A N/A Smart & Final Stores -2.91% 7.00% 1.59%

Summary

Smart & Final Stores beats Eurocash on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eurocash Company Profile

Eurocash S.A. distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets and grocery stores; and kiosks and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 180 Cash & Carry warehouses; 1,171 Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; 8,531 abc network grocery stores; and 4,905 managed stores. Eurocash S.A. is headquartered in Komorniki, Poland.

Smart & Final Stores Company Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies. It also provides various private label products under the First Street, Sun Harvest, Simply Value, La Romanella, Montecito, Iris, and Ambiance brands. The company sells its products to household and business customers; restaurants; caterers; and various other foodservice businesses, such as food trucks and coffee houses through vendors and suppliers. As of June 17, 2018, it operated 322 grocery and foodservice stores under the Smart & Final, Smart & Final Extra !, and Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores names in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Montana, and Utah, as well as 15 stores in Northwestern Mexico operated through a joint venture. Smart & Final Stores, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Commerce, California.

