Evermay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.04, for a total transaction of $12,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,434.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.89, for a total transaction of $29,997.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,189.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,435 shares of company stock worth $96,605,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.81.

GOOG stock opened at $1,037.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

