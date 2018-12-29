Evil Coin (EVIL) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Evil Coin has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Evil Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Evil Coin has a market capitalization of $32,878.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Evil Coin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009505 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 183.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00001604 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Evil Coin Coin Profile

EVIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin. The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz.

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

Evil Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evil Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evil Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.