Evolus Inc (EOLS) Stake Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Evolus were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,165,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 111,123 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $11.90 on Friday. Evolus Inc has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $314.48 million and a P/E ratio of -44.07.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Evolus Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on Evolus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

In other news, Director Vikram Malik purchased 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $101,712.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristine Romine purchased 6,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $88,858.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,147 shares of company stock valued at $228,880.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

