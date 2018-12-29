Exchange Union (XUC) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Exchange Union (CURRENCY:XUC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Exchange Union has a total market cap of $0.00 and $92,379.00 worth of Exchange Union was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exchange Union token can now be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00055968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, IDEX, ZB.COM and OKEx. During the last seven days, Exchange Union has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009539 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00025983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.72 or 0.02322340 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00152944 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00206120 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025618 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025677 BTC.

Exchange Union Token Profile

Exchange Union’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Exchange Union’s official website is www.exchangeunion.com. Exchange Union’s official Twitter account is @exchange_union and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exchange Union Token Trading

Exchange Union can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, IDEX, ZB.COM, EXX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exchange Union directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exchange Union should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exchange Union using one of the exchanges listed above.

