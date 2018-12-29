Federated Investors Inc. PA Purchases 63,015 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,015 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 69.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $21,690,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,485,000 after acquiring an additional 48,526 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after buying an additional 277,953 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.79. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. BidaskClub lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Federated Investors Inc. PA Purchases 63,015 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/federated-investors-inc-pa-purchases-63015-shares-of-halozyme-therapeutics-inc-halo.html.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.