Federated Investors Inc. PA Raises Position in Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI)

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 15,348.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,768,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,553,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $317,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,590 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 308,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 72,108 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 48.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 290,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 94,189 shares during the period.

Shares of WMGI stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -120.50 and a beta of 1.15. Wright Medical Group NV has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $194.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.09 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group NV will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Wright Medical Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

In other Wright Medical Group news, insider Patrick Fisher sold 9,000 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $248,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 15,949 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $456,619.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,366 shares of company stock worth $2,208,182. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

