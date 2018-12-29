Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) will post $171.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.92 million to $174.22 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported sales of $162.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $692.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $688.88 million to $695.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $730.70 million, with estimates ranging from $725.66 million to $733.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Fiesta Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 253,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $4,724,660.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,593,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,021,031.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $398.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.31. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

