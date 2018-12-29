Financial Analysis: Psychemedics (PMD) versus Biocept (BIOC)

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) and Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Psychemedics alerts:

Psychemedics pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Biocept does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Psychemedics and Biocept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics 14.24% 26.58% 18.41% Biocept -715.42% -456.20% -215.56%

Volatility and Risk

Psychemedics has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biocept has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Psychemedics and Biocept, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A Biocept 0 1 1 0 2.50

Biocept has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.94%. Given Biocept’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biocept is more favorable than Psychemedics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Psychemedics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Biocept shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Psychemedics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Biocept shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Psychemedics and Biocept’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics $39.70 million 2.19 $6.12 million N/A N/A Biocept $5.07 million 0.37 -$21.61 million ($23.72) -0.03

Psychemedics has higher revenue and earnings than Biocept.

Summary

Psychemedics beats Biocept on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It provides screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines, as well as opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their children's drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations, as well as school and government entities. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, pancreatic biliary cancer, and ovarian cancer. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.