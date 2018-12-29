Financial Comparison: Osiris Therapeutics (OSIR) versus Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fate Therapeutics and Osiris Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75 Osiris Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $18.57, indicating a potential upside of 53.86%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than Osiris Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Osiris Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $4.11 million 189.71 -$42.95 million ($1.02) -11.83 Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Osiris Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fate Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Osiris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -1,536.05% -68.57% -50.27% Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors. The company's immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and FT300 iPSC-derived myeloid derived suppressor cell product candidate for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf engineered T-cell product candidates; a research collaboration partnership with the University of California San Diego to develop off-the-shelf chimeric antigen receptor-targeted natural killer cell cancer immunotherapies. It also has a strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells; and a collaboration agreement with ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of two off-the-shelf CAR-T cell product candidates. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Osiris Therapeutics

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes regenerative medicine products in the United States. Its products include Grafix and Stravix for treating chronic wounds of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, arterial ulcers, and severe burns, as well as surgical and trauma wounds; BIO4 for bone repair and regeneration in spine, trauma, extremity, cranial, and foot and ankle surgeries; and Cartiform for treating articular cartilage lesions in the knee and other joints. The company also develops and markets Menvivo for the repair of meniscus; and TruSkin for treating chronic wounds. It markets and distributes its products directly to physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers, as well as through agents and distributors. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

