Financial Contrast: Aquantia (AQ) and Yingli Green Energy (YGE)

Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) and Yingli Green Energy (NYSE:YGE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aquantia and Yingli Green Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquantia 0 0 5 0 3.00 Yingli Green Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aquantia presently has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 82.62%. Yingli Green Energy has a consensus target price of $0.25, suggesting a potential downside of 82.52%. Given Aquantia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aquantia is more favorable than Yingli Green Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aquantia and Yingli Green Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia $103.37 million 2.92 -$5.41 million ($0.48) -18.06 Yingli Green Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yingli Green Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aquantia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Aquantia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Yingli Green Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Aquantia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aquantia and Yingli Green Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia -4.45% -6.14% -5.10% Yingli Green Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aquantia beats Yingli Green Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aquantia

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. Its products include corporate and cloud data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access. The company sells its products to integrated circuit suppliers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales. Aquantia Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Yingli Green Energy

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, sells, and installs photovoltaic (PV) products. The company offers polysilicon ingots and blocks, polysilicon wafers, PV cells, PV modules, and integrated PV systems; and develops and operates solar projects. It is also involved in the research, manufacture, sale, and installation of renewable energy products; marketing and sale of PV products and related accessories; and import and export trading activities, as well as invests in renewable energy projects. The company primarily sells its PV modules to distributors, wholesalers, power plant developers and operators, and PV system integrators under the Yingli and Yingli Solar brands in the People's Republic of China, Japan, India, the United States, England, Turkey, France, Germany, England, and internationally. Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's Republic of China.

