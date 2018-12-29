Financial Review: Investar (ISTR) and Bank of the James Financial Group (BOTJ)

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Investar has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.9% of Investar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Investar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Investar pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investar has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Investar and Bank of the James Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 16.88% 8.45% 0.89% Bank of the James Financial Group 13.27% 9.70% 0.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Investar and Bank of the James Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Investar currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.48%. Given Investar’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Investar is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Investar and Bank of the James Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $57.16 million 4.13 $8.20 million $1.12 22.04 Bank of the James Financial Group $28.52 million 2.01 $2.92 million N/A N/A

Investar has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Summary

Investar beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It also provides commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, such as working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other second mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers cash management products, including remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, and merchant card services. The company operates through a network of 20 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it provides other banking services comprising safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and treasury management and credit card merchant services. Further, the company offers securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and Internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. It operates 13 full service locations, 3 limited service branches, 1 loan production offices; and 3 mortgage production offices. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

