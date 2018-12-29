First Bitcoin Capital Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (BITCF)

First Bitcoin Capital (CURRENCY:BITCF) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, First Bitcoin Capital has traded 284.4% higher against the dollar. First Bitcoin Capital has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $2,333.00 worth of First Bitcoin Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Bitcoin Capital token can currently be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.02333739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00153552 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00202223 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025784 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025811 BTC.

First Bitcoin Capital Profile

First Bitcoin Capital’s total supply is 3,415,923 tokens. First Bitcoin Capital’s official Twitter account is @first_bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for First Bitcoin Capital is bitcoincapitalcorp.com.

First Bitcoin Capital Token Trading

First Bitcoin Capital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Bitcoin Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Bitcoin Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Bitcoin Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

