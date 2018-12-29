First Merchants Co. (FRME) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,405,681 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 95,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of First Merchants worth $153,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRME shares. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price objective on shares of First Merchants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director Terry L. Walker bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,063 shares of company stock valued at $37,792 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $50.44.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.90 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

