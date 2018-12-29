First Western Financial Inc (MYFW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. First Western Financial’s rating score has declined by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Western Financial an industry rank of 75 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MYFW shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of First Western Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

MYFW stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.13. 12,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Western Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the third quarter worth $247,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in First Western Financial in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

