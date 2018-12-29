FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Position Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 50.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 709,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,210 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $26,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,007,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,708 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 705,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 63,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $37.26 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.30.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Citigroup increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

