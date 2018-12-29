Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.30

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 3883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. B. Riley set a $44.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, CEO Alessandro Dinello bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,719.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 62.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 40,405 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 149,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

