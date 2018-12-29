FlappyCoin Trading Down 92.9% This Week (FLAP)

FlappyCoin (CURRENCY:FLAP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. One FlappyCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlappyCoin has traded 92.9% lower against the dollar. FlappyCoin has a market capitalization of $542,363.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FlappyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00838896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00019902 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00001312 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00014789 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000620 BTC.

FlappyCoin Coin Profile

FlappyCoin (CRYPTO:FLAP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. FlappyCoin’s total supply is 115,930,905,882 coins. The official website for FlappyCoin is flappycoins.wordpress.com. FlappyCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealFlappyCoin. The Reddit community for FlappyCoin is /r/flappycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FlappyCoin

FlappyCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlappyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlappyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlappyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

