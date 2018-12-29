Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) Given $2.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NASDAQ:FSI) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Flexible Solutions International’s rating score has improved by 80% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Flexible Solutions International an industry rank of 156 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of FSI stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 18,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,369. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. Its products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants.

