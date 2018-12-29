FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (BNDC)

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0591 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

NYSEARCA BNDC opened at $23.94 on Friday. FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

