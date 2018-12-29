Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $17,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 28,586.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Patriarca acquired 2,140 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $100,109.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,172.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $39.47 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $64.06. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/fmr-llc-boosts-holdings-in-western-alliance-bancorporation-wal.html.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.