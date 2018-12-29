Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,117,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707,800 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $19,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $851,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Monday, December 17th.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $3.96.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

