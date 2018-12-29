Fmr LLC Has $18.49 Million Position in Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,964,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124,066 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Five Point were worth $18,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Five Point by 34.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 10,218,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,153,000 after buying an additional 1,541,609 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,032,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after buying an additional 116,615 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five Point alerts:

NYSE FPH opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.86. Five Point Holdings LLC has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $15.04.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 118.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Point Holdings LLC will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Point from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Five Point in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fmr LLC Has $18.49 Million Position in Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/fmr-llc-has-18-49-million-position-in-five-point-holdings-llc-fph.html.

Five Point Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.