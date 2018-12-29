Fmr LLC Sells 35,078 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 308,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 35,078 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $18,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLIR. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

In other news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $55,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $434.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

