Forrester Research (FORR) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FORR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

FORR opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $794.67 million, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $84.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.52 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.46%. Analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 11th. Forrester Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Forrester Research by 3.2% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Forrester Research by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Forrester Research by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Forrester Research by 10.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Forrester Research by 16.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.