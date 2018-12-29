Forterra Inc (FRTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $369.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) to post sales of $369.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Forterra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $363.13 million to $379.10 million. Forterra posted sales of $361.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Forterra will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Forterra.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Forterra had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $434.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FRTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Forterra to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of Forterra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 price target on shares of Forterra and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

NASDAQ:FRTA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,059. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 23.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 10.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 19.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 255,108 shares in the last quarter.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and pressure, prestressed concrete, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, municipalities, and utilities waterworks.

