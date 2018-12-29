Forty Seven Inc (FTSV) Insider Mark Anthony Mccamish Sells 12,000 Shares

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) insider Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FTSV traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.26. 76,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,148. Forty Seven Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forty Seven Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTSV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Forty Seven from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Forty Seven by 144.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 171,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 101,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Forty Seven by 144.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 101,060 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Forty Seven during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forty Seven during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forty Seven during the third quarter worth about $1,477,000. 41.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors.

