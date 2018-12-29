Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,893,856 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,937 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $57,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $126,946,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 25.2% during the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,945,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $302,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 108.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,197,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,340,194 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $131,985,000 after purchasing an additional 932,439 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,790,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,537,000 after purchasing an additional 879,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

BEN stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $45.96.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. sold 323,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $10,471,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,653,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,431,718.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $350,000.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/franklin-resources-inc-ben-shares-bought-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.