Freedom (FRHC) & Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Head to Head Analysis

Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) and Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Freedom has a beta of -0.9, meaning that its stock price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs Group has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Freedom and Goldman Sachs Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs Group 0 10 8 0 2.44

Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus target price of $266.29, indicating a potential upside of 63.34%. Given Goldman Sachs Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Goldman Sachs Group is more favorable than Freedom.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs Group pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Freedom does not pay a dividend. Goldman Sachs Group pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom and Goldman Sachs Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom N/A -20.43% -6.99% Goldman Sachs Group 16.68% 14.10% 1.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by institutional investors. 82.1% of Freedom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freedom and Goldman Sachs Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom $55.22 million 8.57 $19.23 million N/A N/A Goldman Sachs Group $32.07 billion 1.89 $4.29 billion $19.76 8.25

Goldman Sachs Group has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom.

Summary

Goldman Sachs Group beats Freedom on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, investment research and counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, and private investments in public entities; and debt capital markets solutions for emerging growth and small market companies, and financial sponsors. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients. The Institutional Client Services segment is involved in client execution activities related to making markets in cash and derivative instruments for interest rate products, credit products, mortgages, currencies, commodities, and equities; and provision of securities services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services, as well as markets in and clears client transactions on primary stock, options, and futures exchanges. The Investing & Lending segment invests in and originates longer-term loans to provide financing to clients; and makes investments in debt securities and loans, public and private equity securities, and infrastructure and real estate entities, as well as provides unsecured and secured loans to retail clients through its digital platforms. The Investment Management segment offers investment management products and services; and wealth advisory services consisting of portfolio management, financial planning and counseling, and brokerage and other transaction services. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

