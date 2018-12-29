Gadsden Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDG) declared a special dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1483 per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

NYSEARCA:GDG opened at $25.29 on Friday. Gadsden Dynamic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/gadsden-dynamic-growth-etf-gdg-plans-0-15-special-dividend.html.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Gadsden Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gadsden Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.