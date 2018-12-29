Gentherm (THRM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on THRM. BidaskClub lowered Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Gentherm from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

THRM stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $258.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.61 million. Analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, CFO Barry G. Steele sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $390,405.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,889.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,497,000 after purchasing an additional 150,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,595,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 66,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Gentherm by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,595,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 66,085 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Gentherm by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,870,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,104,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,403,000 after purchasing an additional 40,751 shares in the last quarter.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

