Gerdau (GGB) Shares Gap Down to $3.83

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.83. Gerdau shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 13851993 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GGB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. HSBC upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gerdau in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.
The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Gerdau had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gerdau SA will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 144.44%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gerdau during the second quarter worth about $170,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Gerdau during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Gerdau by 145.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 73,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gerdau by 16.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.
About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)
Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.
