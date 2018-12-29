Gerdau (GGB) Shares Gap Down to $3.83

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.83. Gerdau shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 13851993 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GGB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. HSBC upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gerdau in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Gerdau alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Gerdau had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gerdau SA will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 144.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gerdau during the second quarter worth about $170,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Gerdau during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Gerdau by 145.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 73,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gerdau by 16.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/gerdau-ggb-shares-gap-down-to-3-83.html.

About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.