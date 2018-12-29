Gifto (GTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.96 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $12.96 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Bancor Network, Binance and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.02307559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00151909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00206531 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026770 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026749 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,819,169 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Bithumb, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, Kryptono, Bancor Network, OKEx, Binance, Upbit, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Coinnest, CPDAX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

