GLB X FUNDS/MSCI COLOMBIA ETF (GXG) Position Increased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in GLB X FUNDS/MSCI COLOMBIA ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,849 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in GLB X FUNDS/MSCI COLOMBIA ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Afam Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GLB X FUNDS/MSCI COLOMBIA ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 207,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 57,082 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLB X FUNDS/MSCI COLOMBIA ETF during the third quarter worth $623,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GLB X FUNDS/MSCI COLOMBIA ETF by 583.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLB X FUNDS/MSCI COLOMBIA ETF during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GLB X FUNDS/MSCI COLOMBIA ETF by 11,407.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 53,845 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GXG opened at $7.79 on Friday. GLB X FUNDS/MSCI COLOMBIA ETF has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $11.51.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2363 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from GLB X FUNDS/MSCI COLOMBIA ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

