Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ABIOMED by 10.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,402,127,000 after acquiring an additional 290,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ABIOMED by 10.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,719,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $773,131,000 after acquiring an additional 167,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ABIOMED by 193.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,297,000 after acquiring an additional 796,482 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ABIOMED by 6.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 738,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,281,000 after acquiring an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in ABIOMED by 34.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 691,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,988,000 after acquiring an additional 176,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.78.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $318.17 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.01 and a 12-month high of $459.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.28.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $181.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.41 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

