Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 60.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,995 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.77, for a total transaction of $460,168.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,512.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Johst sold 23,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,176,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,849 shares in the company, valued at $29,899,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,639 shares of company stock worth $4,142,794. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $111.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $96.70 and a 12-month high of $139.72.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $585.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.58 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.06.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

