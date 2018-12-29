Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $54.81 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a $0.752 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th.

