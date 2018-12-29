Shares of Glenveagh Properties PLC (LON:GLV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01), with a volume of 124014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.89).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Glenveagh Properties (GLV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.67” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/glenveagh-properties-glv-hits-new-12-month-low-at-0-67.html.

About Glenveagh Properties (LON:GLV)

Glenveagh Properties PLC builds and sells houses and apartments in the Greater Dublin Area, Ireland. It also offers construction and asset advisory services. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Glenveagh Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenveagh Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.