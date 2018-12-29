Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (BFIT) Plans $0.09 Annual Dividend

Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share on Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.
Shares of BFIT stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $19.91.
