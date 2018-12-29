Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.35

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

NYSEARCA CHIQ opened at $13.08 on Friday. Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $19.98.

About Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

