Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (EMFM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.6478 per share on Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.41.

NYSEARCA EMFM opened at $19.55 on Friday. Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

