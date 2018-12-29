Glowpoint, Inc. (GLOW) Short Interest Down 1.5% in December

Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 709,993 shares, a decrease of 1.5% from the November 30th total of 720,850 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,108 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GLOW opened at $0.13 on Friday. Glowpoint has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.46.

Glowpoint Company Profile

Glowpoint, Inc operates as a managed service provider of video collaboration and network applications in the United States. Its video collaboration services include managed videoconferencing, a cloud-based and on premise service that offers scheduling, call launching, conference monitoring and support, and conference reports; JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room (VMR) service that allows users to join from Web browsers, desktops, mobile apps, and videoconferencing systems; Hybrid Videoconferencing that helps enterprises to migrate from managed videoconferencing to VMRs; Video Meeting Suites, which offer remote access to videoconferencing for everyday business meetings and events; and Webcasting that enables its customers to stream live video feeds to up to thousands of viewers through their browsers and mobile devices, as well as remote service management services, such as management and support, helpdesk, and remote and automated monitoring services.

