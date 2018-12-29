Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.97. The stock had a trading volume of 393,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.81. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $85.14 and a fifty-two week high of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.31 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 30,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $3,341,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,345,881.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,426,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,452,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth $118,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth $200,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth $202,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 165.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

