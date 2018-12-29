GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) Announces $0.22 Annual Dividend

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2219 per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COMB opened at $23.16 on Friday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

