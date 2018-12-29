Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th.

Great Elm Capital has a payout ratio of 67.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

Shares of GECC opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Elm Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

In related news, Director Mark Kuperschmid bought 7,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $59,969.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 2,276,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $17,185,906.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 96,050 shares of company stock valued at $781,226 and sold 2,284,241 shares valued at $17,251,107. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

