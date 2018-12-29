Green Plains (GPRE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPRE. ValuEngine raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Green Plains from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Green Plains alerts:

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $532.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.97. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.40 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Cronin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $52,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,526.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd A. Becker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $1,492,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 728,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,083,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,680 shares of company stock worth $3,365,190 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Green Plains by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Green Plains by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,186,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,711,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Green Plains by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 1,751.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.